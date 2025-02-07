New Delhi: IT services firm Infosys has reportedly dismissed over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but failed to clear internal assessments even after three attempts, sources said.

However, Ithe T employee union NITES claimed that the actual number of affected freshers was significantly higher. The union has threatened to file an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, urging immediate intervention and strict action against the company.

Responding to PTI, the Bengaluru-based IT company stated, "At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysuru campus, are expected to clear internal assessments."

While Onmanorama could not confirm the exact number of layoffs, the Economic Times reported that the figure could be as high as 700, whereas Moneycontrol estimated it to be around 400.

The company emphasised that all freshers get three attempts to pass the assessment, failing which they are not allowed to continue with the organisation. Infosys further stated, "This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients."

According to sources familiar with the matter, the number of freshers impacted is slightly over 300. Meanwhile, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) maintained that the number was much higher and that the freshers in question had been onboarded only a few months ago, in October 2024.

"These employees had already endured a two-year-long wait after receiving their offer letters, and their onboarding was only made possible after continuous efforts by NITES and the affected candidates," the union stated.

NITES further alleged that the employees were called into meeting rooms at the Mysuru campus and were made to sign "mutual separation" letters—a claim that remains unverified. The union added, "Given the gravity of the situation, NITES is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, demanding immediate intervention and strict action against Infosys."