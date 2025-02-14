Mr Butler, India’s lone soda maker company, has launched ‘Fizzo’, a new ready-to-drink beverage. Prepared from natural ingredients and containing Vitamin C, Fizzo is available in four flavours – Ginger Cinnamon, Guava Chilli, Raw Mango Chilli and Lime Sweet & Salt. The sugar content of Fizzo is low.

“The arrival of Fizzo, a new generation and contemporary brand from the hugely popular Mr Butler, is exciting. Fizzo will certainly win over the youth in Kerala and earn their love,” said Raja Ganapathy, founder and partner of Spring Marketing Capital, a firm that was involved from the development to the market launch of the product, along with Mr Butler.

Adith P Mammen, COO of Mr Butler, said Fizzo has a unique traditional taste and is a healthy drink.

In addition to stores across the Ernakulam district, Fizzo is available from Mr Butler's online store and on quick commerce platforms such as Instamart and Blinkit.