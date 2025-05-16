The Machinery and Trade Expo, a grand show of cutting-edge machines, is underway at Kaloor International Stadium from May 15 to 18. Organised by Manorama Quick Kerala, the expo features more than 250 stalls showcasing machinery from across India and several foreign countries.

Alongside the massive industrial machines, the event also brings attention to a wide range of compact, innovative devices designed for household and small-scale commercial use. Here’s a look at some of the smaller machines that are capturing attention:

From regular to smart solar inverters

Energy 24By7 introduces iCon, an AI-powered system that transforms regular household inverter units regardless of brand, into smart solar powerhouses. By analysing inverter performance, iCon optimises solar energy usage, reducing home electricity bills.

Also on display from the company are the iube Smart Solar Inverter, which uses advanced lithium battery technology for enhanced durability and energy storage, and the Smart Solar Storage unit, which ensures reliable backup by storing excess solar power.

7Seas electric coconut scraper: Making coconut scraping effortless

Scraping coconuts is traditionally a time-consuming task, but modern solutions can help simplify the process.

Designed for both household and small commercial use, this compact machine features a powerful motor and stainless steel blades that enable fast and hygienic scraping. The rust-free blades ensure durability and easy maintenance. It operates with simple on/off controls and has no plastic components, making it both easy to dismantle and clean.

Cookwell Instagrind: The compact power grinder

The Cookwell Instagrind, by Cookwell Domestic Appliances, is a compact, multi-functional grinder ideal for home kitchens. It is designed to grind small quantities of millets and spices into fine powder while preserving nutritional value through low-temperature grinding.

Its space-saving design fits into most kitchens, and it comes with multiple sieve filters for varying fineness, enabling users to grind items like wheat, coriander, and other spices with ease.

Denovo Cool Dehumidifier

The Dehumidifier by Denovo Cool is suitable for both domestic and industrial settings. It effectively removes excess moisture from the air, helping to maintain an optimal humidity level of 40–55%--ideal for machine efficiency and human comfort.

This energy-efficient device creates a healthier indoor environment, prevents dampness and promotes better air quality. It’s user-friendly and low-maintenance, making it a practical addition to homes and commercial spaces alike.

The Machinery and Trade Expo also features a discount fair and is organised in association with the District Industries Centre, BAKE, and BAKE One Associations. Excel Refrigeration Bakery Machinery and Kitchen is the equipment partner, while SBI serves as the banking partner.

Green Guard is the agro-machinery partner, Seha Garden International Hospital ( stroke rehabilitation centre) is the health partner, and SIDBI is the MSME partner.

Key attractions include machines for preparing popular food items like shawaya, idli, achappam, kuzhalappam, and uzhunnu vada, among others. A food court operated by the Paragon Hotel adds to the festive atmosphere inside.

Entry to the expo is ticketed, priced at Rs. 50 per person.Visit www.quickerala.com for more details.