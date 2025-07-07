The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a plea by Turkey-based company Celebi, which had contested the cancellation of its security clearance by aviation regulator BCAS, citing national security concerns. The decision was delivered by Justice Sachin Datta, who had reserved the judgment on May 23.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey-backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd manage ground handling and cargo terminal operations at multiple airports across the country. With over 15 years of presence in the Indian aviation sector and a workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Celebi offers its services at nine airports.

The Central authority's counsel had defended the action, pointing out an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security. Celebi's counsel had contended that the Centre's move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

He said the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security ought to have given the petitioners a hearing after giving notice of "proposed punishment" and subsequently given reasons for their action.

On May 19, the Centre said the decision to revoke clearance was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario.

BCAS, in its order, said, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security." The security clearance for the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022.