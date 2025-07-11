Dubai: India's homegrown digital payments platform, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), is getting a significant push in the United Arab Emirates as NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL) expands its presence to strengthen cross-border fintech ties. This will enable Indian visitors to make payments in the country without a debit card or local currency.



To accelerate adoption, NIPL is collaborating with UAE regulators and acquirers to enable UPI across high-frequency sectors such as retail, hospitality, entertainment, transportation and essential services.

The platform enables real-time payments in Indian rupees, provides transparent exchange rates, and adheres to RBI safeguards including transaction limits, two-factor authentication, and international usage controls. These efforts align with the UAE's vision of a cashless economy while enhancing the digital payment experience for millions of Indians travelling between the two countries each year.

Through strategic partnerships with UAE-based players like NeoPay, Network International and Magnati, UPI is already accepted at key retailers such as Dubai Duty Free and Lulu Hypermarket, allowing Indian travellers to make direct payments from their domestic bank accounts.

With over 7 million Indian tourists visiting the UAE annually, this integration marks a transformative shift in how the diaspora and visitors manage everyday transactions abroad. Dubai has set an ambitious target of achieving 90% digital transactions by 2026.

“UPI integration will redefine the digital experience for Indians in the UAE,” said Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, adding that the initiative directly supports the emirate's digital goals.

Handling over 18 billion transactions every month in India, UPI has become one of the world’s most advanced digital payment infrastructures. Its growing acceptance in the UAE underscores global confidence in India’s fintech innovation.

“By enabling seamless, secure and real-time payments, we are empowering both consumers and businesses while advancing the UAE’s cashless economy goals,” said Ritesh Shukla, MD & CEO of NPCI International.