Nestlé India has released an official statement regarding the precautionary recall/withdrawal in some countries for certain infant formula product batches produced in Europe.

Here is the complete statement:

Nestlé India does not import or sell any of the affected products or batches that have been withdrawn or recalled. All infant formula brands sold in India are manufactured locally

“At Nestlé India, the safety and well-being of our consumers is our top priority. All our products are in full compliance with FSSAI and applicable rules and regulations. Following the detection of a quality issue with an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, Nestlé has initiated a precautionary recall/withdrawal in some countries for certain infant formula product batches produced in Europe. No illnesses have been confirmed in connection with the products involved to date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nestlé India does not import or sell any of the affected products or batches that have been withdrawn or recalled. All infant formula brands sold in India are manufactured locally. We have conducted thorough testing on these products and can confirm that they meet all FSSAI and applicable rules and regulations.”

You can also check the official statement on the Nestlé India website.