Thiruvananthapuram: Entuple E-Mobility Private Limited, a deep-tech startup incubated at the Trivandrum Engineering Science and Technology Research Park (TrEST Research Park), has won the Urban Mobility Excellence Award at the National Startup Awards (NSA) 2025.

Instituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the National Startup Awards recognise startups that demonstrate outstanding innovation, scalability and measurable national impact. Entuple E-Mobility was recognised for redefining urban mobility through the development of indigenous electric motors and powertrain technologies that enable sustainable, safe and accessible transportation solutions suited to India’s evolving urban needs.

Selected from among startups across the country, Entuple stood out for its ability to translate deep engineering research into high-performance, deployable products that address real-world mobility challenges.

Founded by seasoned technocrats with decades of experience in electromagnetics, power electronics and embedded systems, Entuple E-Mobility specialises in electric powertrain solutions. The founding team draws on expertise gained from designing mission-critical aerospace and defence systems, applying it to develop robust, efficient and scalable electric mobility technologies. Incubated at TrEST Research Park, the company is at the forefront of India’s indigenous electric mobility ecosystem, with focused innovations in traction motors, motor controllers and ultra-high-speed charging technologies.

Entuple’s solutions are currently deployed with leading electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler OEMs in India and are seeing increasing adoption across urban mobility platforms, commercial electric vehicle applications, and specialised strategic and defence-grade systems. This growing market traction reflects the reliability and relevance of its indigenous powertrain technologies in demanding operating environments.

TrEST Research Park congratulated founders Rakesh Mishra and Tijo Thomas, along with the entire Entuple E-Mobility team, on the national recognition. The award marks a significant milestone for indigenous electric mobility innovation and highlights Kerala’s growing role in India’s deep-tech and startup ecosystem, TrEST said in a statement.