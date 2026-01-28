Ernakulam continued to top Kerala’s district-wise income chart in 2024–25, according to the latest Economic Review, with its Gross State Value Added at current prices rising to ₹1,49,85,775 lakh from ₹1,34,82,300 lakh in 2023–24. This marked a growth of 11.15 per cent, with Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram following Ernakulam in overall income levels.

Pathanamthitta emerged as the fastest-growing district, recording the highest growth rate in Gross District Value Added at current prices at 13.91 per cent.

Ernakulam also reported the highest per capita income among the districts, at ₹2,61,319 at constant prices in 2024–25, up from ₹2,45,372 the previous year. Malappuram and Wayanad continued to remain at the bottom of the per capita income rankings.

During the year, Pathanamthitta improved its position in the per capita income rankings, while Palakkad and Kasaragod slipped to lower ranks compared to 2023–24. The rankings of the remaining districts remained unchanged. Overall, seven districts reported per capita income levels below the State average.

In per capita growth terms, Pathanamthitta again led with a 10.14 per cent rise in per capita Gross District Domestic Product at constant prices in 2024–25, while Malappuram recorded the lowest growth at 1.72 per cent.

At the State level, Kerala’s real Gross State Domestic Product increased to ₹6,85,28,316 lakh in 2024–25, registering a growth rate of 6.19 per cent. While the economy continued on a positive trajectory, this marked a marginal slowdown from the 6.73 per cent growth recorded in 2023–24. At current prices, GSDP grew by 9.97 per cent in 2024–25, slightly higher than the 9.3 per cent growth seen in the previous year.

