The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday reflects a government walking a tightrope between fiscal discipline and growth ambition. While the intent to maintain macroeconomic stability is evident, the obsession with lowering the fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios appears to have constrained the budget’s ability to make a more forceful pitch for growth at a time when the economy may need it most.

Both the fiscal deficit and debt targets have been nudged downwards for the coming financial year. While this signals prudence to rating agencies and global investors, it has come at a cost. The overall expansion of the budget — a critical lever for sustaining medium-term growth — looks distinctly half-hearted. Total government expenditure is budgeted to grow by only about 6 per cent, a figure that sits uneasily with the stated ambition of achieving a nominal GDP growth of around 10 per cent on the road to a Viksit Bharat.

ADVERTISEMENT

If India is to sustain such growth rates, the government can ill afford to be overly hamstrung by deficit anxieties, especially when private investment has not yet fully unfolded. Corporate balance sheets may be healthier, but that has not translated into a decisive private capex cycle. At the same time, foreign portfolio investments have seen consistent outflows, underscoring the fragility of relying too heavily on private and external capital to drive growth.

The government’s cautious stance also appears shaped by a desire to prevent excesses in financial markets. In a move clearly aimed at discouraging speculative bubbles, the Securities Transaction Tax on derivatives — including futures and options — has been hiked. However, the much-anticipated rationalisation of capital gains taxation on debt instruments did not feature in the budget, leaving investors and market participants somewhat disappointed. The signal seems clear: stability over exuberance, even if it tempers market sentiment in the short term.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where the budget does stand out is in its focused attention on micro, small and medium enterprises. The Championship scheme for MSMEs underscores the government’s recognition of this sector as a key engine of employment, exports and decentralised growth. If implemented effectively, targeted support to MSMEs could yield outsized economic and social returns, particularly at a time when large-scale private investment remains cautious.

Notably, the budget steers clear of overt populism. While there were no headline-grabbing giveaways, allocations to existing welfare and development schemes have been largely increased. This approach suggests a preference for consolidation and continuity rather than the expansion of new entitlements — a choice consistent with the government’s broader fiscal conservatism.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the investment front, some bold steps have been taken. Extending the tax holiday for cloud data centres through 2047 sends a strong signal about India’s intent to become a global digital infrastructure hub. Similarly, the introduction of new safe harbour rules for global capability centres could enhance India’s attractiveness as a destination for high-value services and multinational operations. These measures could pay dividends over the long term.

The announcement of a committee to chart the future course of the banking sector is another welcome move. As India prepares for the next wave of growth, the financial system will need to play a far more proactive role. Increasing the credit-to-GDP ratio, nurturing larger and more globally competitive banks, and improving capital allocation efficiency are all critical if the financial sector is to support sustained economic expansion.

Yet, revenue constraints loom large. With GST collections under pressure (for 25-26 itself) and income-tax deductions already announced, government revenues are likely to fall short of earlier expectations. This reality implies higher borrowings, a fact the finance minister and her team appeared acutely conscious of throughout the budget presentation. The evident self-restraint reflects a deep-seated concern about public debt levels.

However, global comparisons raise an important issue. Among the world’s five largest economies, size and debt tend to go hand in hand. Larger economies typically carry larger debt burdens, and history suggests that debt-funded growth has often played a catalytic role. China’s recent global forays and expanding leadership, for instance, have been significantly underpinned by aggressive, debt-fuelled investment in infrastructure and industry.

This brings us to the central dilemma. Will India’s diffidence about debt constrain its growth surge? If the government hesitates to lead decisively through higher public investment, can the private sector realistically be expected to do the heavy lifting required at this juncture? With private investment still tentative and external capital flows volatile, the absence of a stronger public push could risk underutilising India’s growth potential.

In the final analysis, this budget reflects caution. It reassures markets about fiscal discipline but leaves open the question of whether such restraint is optimal in a world where scale, speed and strategic risk-taking increasingly define economic leadership. The coming years will reveal whether prudence today translates into prosperity tomorrow — or whether it is a pause button in India’s development journey.