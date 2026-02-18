Kochi: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from Kerala signed as many as 146 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth over ₹81 crore with international companies at the TRADEX Kerala 2026- an international buyer–seller meet.

The two-day event saw the confirmation of 12 trade orders. More than 30 international buyers from over 20 countries and over 400 MSMEs from nine key sectors across the state participated in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

P Vishnuraj, Director of Industries and Commerce, said TRADEX Kerala would be institutionalised as a recurring platform in view of its success. He added that further details of the next edition would be announced soon.

He noted that this was the first time Kerala had hosted an international reverse buyer–seller meet of this scale, bringing global buyers directly to enterprises within the State. "Instead of waiting to access markets abroad, we created a platform where global markets came to our doorstep. This initiative reflects the strength of Kerala's evolving industrial ecosystem—the Kerala Brand," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the Kerala Brand, the state demonstrates that products from Kerala are rooted in values, responsibility, and global credibility, he added.

Both buyers and sellers lauded the government's initiative in organising a large-scale international event in Kerala. Franz Georg Zinggl, Managing Director of Avieko Trading GmbH, Austria, described the event as well organised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sellers also expressed confidence that partnerships with international firms would significantly boost their companies' turnover.

The valedictory function was attended by Suraj S, Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion, Unikrishnan K, Joint Director General of Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Jimmi Joseph, Deputy Commissioner, Customs House Kochi, Anand Sarma, State Head, SPIU, RAMP Programme, and Premraj P, Joint Director, Directorate of Industries and Commerce.