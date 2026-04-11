A women-led startup is targeting the ₹100-crore milestone with its organic hair oil developed to tackle hair fall. In contrast, a venture put together by a group of dads is building a niche in children’s fashion with weather-appropriate, thoughtfully designed clothing.

Who among them will win investor backing in Manorama Online Elevate – Dream to Reality, Season 2? The second episode, premiering on Saturday at 6 pm, will reveal the answers, along with insights into their business models and the scale of investments secured.

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The opening episode of Manorama Online Elevate drew strong engagement across digital platforms and social media. It featured ‘Evide’, a real-time bus tracking startup, and ‘Lifed’, a wellness venture, both competing to impress the investor panel.

Manorama Online Elevate, Malayalam’s first business pitch reality show, returns with 20 startups this season, showcasing innovative ideas aimed at making everyday life simpler and more efficient. Episodes will also air on Mazhavil Manorama at 10 pm on weekends and be available on the Manorama Online YouTube channel.

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The inaugural season attracted a wide audience, with millions tuning in across Manorama’s digital platforms. In the finale, 21 startups secured investments worth crores after pitching their ideas.

The platform has also opened doors for further funding. Kozhikode-based halwa brand ‘Fulva’ recently received investment from Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, and was chosen by the Election Commission to distribute sweets to first-time voters during the Assembly polls.

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Organised in association with Jain University, the initiative aims to connect promising startups with investors and growth opportunities. Season 2 received over 500 applications, of which 30 were shortlisted for grooming and 20 advanced to the final round.

The investor panel includes Navas Meeran (Chairman of Group Meeran), Rahul Abraham Mammen (founder of Haeal), Anne Sajeev (Director of Aroma Group of Companies), Alex K Babu (Chairman of Hedge Equities), and Dr Tom M Joseph (Director of New Initiatives at Jain University).

The show is supported by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), Kerala Angel Network (KAN), and Brahma Solutions.