A refined twist on the Sanskrit word ‘Shishu’ gave rise to ‘Zizuka’, a name that now reflects the shared aspirations of a group of fathers-turned-entrepreneurs.

What began as routine shopping trips for their children soon sparked an idea among three friends to create a kidswear brand of their own. Setting aside civil service ambitions and a railway job, they chose to pursue this dream, and Zizuka was born.

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“Soft, breathable, suited to every climate and gentle on the skin without triggering allergies” was their guiding brief. For Rino Kurien, Abel R and Roy Jacob, shopping for their children often ended in quiet disappointment, with compromises packed into shopping bags and a sense that something better was missing.

The turning point came with a simple thought: why not create our own fabric? That idea became the foundation of Zizuka, an Indian kidswear brand launched in 2022.

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After clearing the civil services mains and interview, Rino chose to step away and commit fully to entrepreneurship. Abel left his railway job, while Roy moved on from a career in advertising to build the venture.

Zizuka uses muslin made from a rare variety of cotton, processed through a 16-stage method. The fabric is woven at the brand’s own unit in Erode, Tamil Nadu, and each product is crafted from 100 percent natural, chemical-free material.

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Even the colours used are derived from natural sources. Based in Thiruvananthapuram, the brand focuses on comfort, with soft, lightweight fabric designed to prevent common skin issues such as rashes and irritation. Every product is tested in ISO-certified laboratories to meet strict quality standards, Roy said.

Blending comfort with style, Zizuka caters to travel, festive wear and everyday use. In its first year, the brand recorded sales of ₹6.74 lakh, which surged to ₹1.2 crore in the following financial year.

Today, Zizuka offers over 150 products across various kidswear segments. Sales are driven through its website, Amazon and hospital outlets. Currently catering to children up to four years of age, the team is now looking to expand into international markets with new designs and a wider reach.