HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, implemented three new projects aimed at scaling up production capacity and sustainable improvements in operational efficiency.

The factory manufacturing high-quality condoms for the central government’s family planning and HIV/AIDS prevention programmes, as well as for commercial consumption, has commissioned a technologically upgraded 3-Dip Condom Manufacturing Machine at Irapuram, Kochi, to produce high volumes of special condom variants such as ultrathin and multi-textured condoms. Additionally, the Lube Augmentation Project has been launched to increase personal lubricant production capacity.

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In a major step towards adopting sustainable energy practices, HLL has also begun using environmentally friendly fuel for boiler operations at the factory. This initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to cleaner energy solutions, reduced environmental impact and improved operational efficiency.

These three projects were inaugurated by Anitha Thampi, HLL Chairperson and Managing Director. HLL established its Peroorkada Factory on April 5, 1969, as its first manufacturing unit.

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Today, it is one of the largest condom manufacturing facilities in the world, with an annual production capacity of 1,246 million units. In the last financial year, the Peroorkada Factory distributed more than 100 crore condoms solely for national family planning programs and HIV/AIDS control initiatives.