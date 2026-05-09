New Delhi: India Post is set for a digital leap in mail delivery, with lengthy postal addresses soon to be replaced by short, unique digital IDs.

In a successful first trial, the Department of Posts has demonstrated a new system that enables the delivery of letters and parcels using only a compact digital address. Instead of writing a full postal address, senders need to mention just the recipient’s name along with a unique digital ID, (for example johndoe@dhruva) on the envelope. The system is designed to improve delivery accuracy compared to conventional addressing methods.

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The pilot project was conducted across five states, involving 30 users, with deliveries carried out through speed post. Following further trials, the system is expected to be rolled out nationwide within about a year and a half. The initiative is being seen as a significant milestone in the evolution of India Post.

In one of the test cases, a speed post sent from Delhi to Puducherry carried only the recipient’s name, Neeraj, and a digital address, MY@Dhruva-462003. The sender’s details were also recorded using a digital ID, tech199@work.dop..

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The digital addresses function like email IDs and cen be created by the users themselves. Each ID contains embedded location and address details, which eliminates the need for lengthy written addresses. The new system is called DHruva (Digital Hub for Reference and Unique Virtual Address).

How the system works

The Department of Posts has implemented a system called DigiPIN, which maps every corner of the country with far greater precision than the existing PIN code system. While PIN codes currently represent broader areas, DigiPIN divides locations into tiny grid squares of about 4 metres by 4 metres, each assigned a unique 10 digit code (for example 829-4G7-PMJ8). This enables highly precise location identification.

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Since remembering a 10 digit code can be difficult, the system allows users to convert it into a simple UPI or email like digital address.For instance, if a person named Rajesh lives at a location identified by the DigiPIN 829-4G7-PMJ8, he can convert it into a digital address such as rajesh@dhruva using a mobile application. This ID can then be used to retrieve the exact DigiPIN of his location. Additional details about the residence can also be linked to the same ID.

Even if a person shifts residence, there is no need to change the digital ID; only the associated DigiPIN needs to be updated. This is similar to converting a long bank account number into a simple UPI ID that is easier to remember and use.

The system allows postal department and delivery personnel under it to convert the digital address into precise GPS based location data for accurate delivery. With this, sending a parcel may require nothing more than sharing the recipient’s digital address.

To find the DigiPIN of your location, visit: dac.indiapost.gov.in