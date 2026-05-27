Most people know their credit score matters.

But very few actually understand how is credit score calculated or why it suddenly drops even when nothing “major” has changed.

The truth is, your score isn’t based on one factor. It’s built from patterns, how you use credit over time, not just how much you earn or borrow.

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Let’s understand this in more detail.

What does a credit score really represent?

Think of your credit score as a behaviour summary.

It answers one simple question for lenders:

“Can this person repay on time?”

In India, scores usually fall within the credit score range India of 300 to 900.

750+ → strong profile

700–750 → decent

Below 650 → risky

But the number itself is just the result. The real story lies in how it’s calculated.

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So, how is credit score calculated?

There’s no single public formula, but the logic behind CIBIL score calculation India follows a few consistent factors.|

Forget the percentage, think of influence.

1. Payment history (most important factor)

This is the most important part.

Do you pay EMIs on time?

Have you missed payments?

Are there any defaults?

A single default can reflect poorly on your score within a very short period.

This is why people asking how to improve credit score are often told to start here.

2. How much credit you’re using

This is called credit utilisation.

Simple rule:

Limit your usage to under 30% of your total limit

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Example:

Limit = ₹1,00,000

Ideal usage = below ₹30,000

High usage even if paid on time signals dependency on credit.

This is one of the key answers to what affects credit score the most.

3. Your credit mix

A good score requires a mixed portfolio of loans.

Secured loans (mortgage, auto)

Unsecured loans (personal loans, credit cards)

Having only one type doesn’t hurt but a mix builds confidence.

4. Length of your credit history

Older accounts = more trust.

Long history shows consistency

Closing old accounts too early can reduce score

This is often overlooked in discussions about how is credit score calculated.

5. Recent applications and enquiries

Every time you apply for a loan:

A “hard enquiry” is recorded

Too many enquiries = risk signal

Applying frequently can lower your score even if you don’t take the loan.

Why is there a change in your score even after doing nothing?

This is one of the most confusing parts.

You didn’t miss a payment. Still, your score dropped.

Why?

Because:

Credit utilisation changed

Lender updated your data

Old accounts closed

New enquiry got recorded

Hence, CIBIL score calculation India is not static, it is dynamic

What affects credit score the fastest?

If you’re trying to understand impact speed, here’s a practical view:

Fast impact (negative or positive)

Missed EMI

Credit card overuse

Multiple loan applications

Medium impact

Clearing outstanding dues

Reducing utilisation

Slow impact (long-term)

Building credit history

Maintaining consistency

So if you’re working on how to improve credit score, focus first on fast impact areas.

How to check CIBIL score free (and why it matters)

Before improving anything, you need to know where you stand.

You can how to check CIBIL score free through official credit bureau platforms.

What to look for:

Score value

Active loans

Payment history

Any errors

Checking your score does not reduce it, it’s a soft enquiry.

The biggest myths around credit score

It’s time to debunk some myths.

Myth 1: High income equals high score

Not true. Score is based on behaviour, not salary.

Myth 2: Checking score reduces it

Only loan applications affect score, not checking it.

Myth 3: Closing all loans improves score

Wrong. It can actually reduce your credit history length.

Myth 4: One late payment doesn’t matter

It does, especially in recent history.

Understanding these helps you better manage what affects credit score in real life.

How to improve credit score (practical steps)

If you have a bad score, then don’t try everything at once. Try the things that work.

Start with these:

Pay all EMIs and bills on time

Keep credit usage below 30%

Avoid multiple loan applications

Don’t close your oldest account

Clear overdue amounts first

These steps directly address how to improve credit score effectively.

Easy method for understanding

Stop memorising and understand in this form:

That’s essentially how how is credit score calculated works in practice.

What lenders actually care about

Apart from the score, lenders also check:

Your current income

Existing EMIs

Recent financial activity

So even within the same credit score range India, outcomes can differ.

When should you be more careful?

Credit behaviour is most important when:

Before getting a loan

While making major purchases

Recently denied an application

At these stages, a small slip up can influence your chances of success.

FAQs - How is credit score calculated

1. How does credit score work in India?

The factors include payment history, credit usage, credit history length, types of credit, and hard inquiries.

2. What is most important to credit score?

The history of your payment and credit utilisation are the important factors

3. What is the ideal credit score in India?

Above 750 is usually deemed good.

4. How to check CIBIL score free?

You can check it through credit bureau platforms without affecting your score.

5. How to improve credit score quickly?

Pay dues on time, reduce credit usage, and avoid multiple applications.

Final takeaway

Your credit score isn’t random—it’s predictable.

Once you understand how is credit score calculated, you stop guessing and start controlling it.

The goal isn’t just to increase the number.

It’s to build a pattern:

Pay on time

Borrow responsibly

Stay consistent

Because in the long run, your behaviour matters more than the score itself.