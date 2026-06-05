In 2026, Bitcoin is being pulled in two directions at once. One force comes from the world outside crypto, like oil shocks, delayed rate cuts, war-risk premiums, and slowing growth. The other comes from inside Bitcoin itself: 61.5 per cent of its circulating supply has not moved in over a year. The macro tape is restless, but the ownership base is becoming more patient.

Tension as a clue

That tension is the clearest way to understand where crypto may be headed in 2026. In April, Brent crude briefly touched $126.41 a barrel, its highest level since March 2022. By early June, it had retreated to about $97.56. During the same period, expectations of US interest-rate cuts were repeatedly pushed back as policymakers grappled with inflation risks linked to energy prices and geopolitical tensions. The IMF expects global growth of ~3 per cent in 2026. The OECD has warned that a prolonged escalation in the Middle East could drag that figure closer to ~2 per cent.

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For investors

For investors, the message is straightforward: uncertainty is no longer episodic. It is becoming deeply structural. The more interesting question is what that means for crypto.

Old argument

For years, crypto enthusiasts have argued that digital assets exist outside the traditional financial system. In 2026, the evidence points in the opposite direction. Crypto has become deeply connected to the same macroeconomic forces that influence equities, bonds, and commodities. Yet, it is also attracting a different type of investor than it did a few years ago. Those two developments are unfolding simultaneously.

Fund flows to crypto

The first is visible in fund flows. Digital asset investment products managed about $160 billion in assets during May 2026. In one week, they attracted $857.9 million in inflows. Within weeks, the market experienced roughly $1.67 billion in outflows as investors reduced exposure amid rising geopolitical tensions and broader risk aversion. A swing of more than $2.5 billion in a matter of weeks is not the behaviour of an isolated asset class. It is the behaviour of an asset increasingly embedded in global capital flows.

The second development is visible in ownership patterns. As of June 1, 2026, about 61.5 per cent of Bitcoin’s circulating supply had not moved in more than a year. Some of those coins may be lost. Others may belong to investors who simply have no reason to transact. Whatever the explanation, the figure points to a market where a majority of supply remains outside frequent trading activity despite war headlines, oil-price shocks, and persistent macro uncertainty.

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Institutional ownership

That observation becomes more significant when viewed alongside the rise of institutional ownership.

Analyst desks’ treasury trackers show that 188 institutions across 37 countries collectively hold about 1.89 million Bitcoin. That represents roughly 9 per cent of Bitcoin’s eventual supply. Public companies alone hold more than one million Bitcoin. Strategy remains the largest corporate holder with more than 843,000 Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

These are not positions typically built around short-term market moves. Treasury allocations are made through board decisions. They are reviewed through risk committees. They often operate on multi-year horizons.

A contradiction

This creates an apparent contradiction. The market is becoming more sensitive to macroeconomic developments. Yet a growing share of ownership is migrating towards investors who think in years rather than weeks. That distinction matters because the headlines and the ownership structure are no longer telling the same story.

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The headlines speak of conflict, inflation, and volatility. The ownership data points to patience. Digital asset funds can witness billion-dollar inflows one week and billion-dollar outflows the next. Yet, more than 61 per cent of Bitcoin supply remains untouched for over a year. Institutions continue to hold nearly 1.9 million Bitcoin. Corporate treasuries continue to expand their exposure.

The question facing crypto in 2026 is therefore not whether macroeconomic unrest will affect prices. It clearly does. The more consequential question is whether periods of uncertainty are changing the long-term ownership profile of the market. The evidence so far suggests they are.

Crypto’s future may not be determined by the next rate decision, the next oil-price spike, or the next geopolitical confrontation. It may be determined by how many institutions, advisers, treasuries, and long-term investors continue to treat periods of macro unrest as allocation opportunities rather than reasons to exit the asset class.

(The author is the CEO of Giottus crypto platform)