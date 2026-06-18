Operating from a modest 100-square-foot room in an old house, 23-year-old Mithesh Madhukuttan has established a successful self-employment venture in Chettikulangara, near Mavelikara. Under the name Tape Smith Enterprise, his micro-business manufactures essential packing tapes, proving that a steady and reliable income can be generated with minimal space.

The enterprise specialises in producing three types of widely used tapes: cello tape, packing tape, and masking tape, which are utilised for packing boxes, insulation, and covering writings. While raw materials are available for various colours, Mithesh primarily manufactures white and brown tapes to match local customer preferences. The products are cut to a standard one-inch width and sold in lengths of 60, 100, and up to 200 meters.

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The entire operation runs on a single cello tape making machine purchased from a private dealer in Gujarat and delivered by lorry. Because the machine operates on a single-phase power supply, it runs on the home's existing connection, utilising an electricity board provision that permits small enterprises to use up to 20 per cent of a domestic connected load. Mithesh manages the manufacturing and sales himself, while his mother, Usha, helps with the packing.

The manufacturing process is straightforward. Raw materials, including jumbo rolls of plastic sheets and paper cores, are sourced from private traders in Gujarat. The jumbo roll is mounted onto the machine, wound onto the paper core, and then cut and packed. Mithesh started this venture three years ago after completing his B Com, choosing entrepreneurship over waiting for traditional job opportunities.

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The business was launched with an initial investment of ₹2.50 lakh, funded through a loan under the PMEGP scheme, which included a subsidy of ₹87,500. Currently, Mithesh purchases ₹50,000 worth of raw materials each month, generating ₹1 lakh in sales. This yields a monthly income of 50,000 rupees, including wages, translating to ₹12 lakh in annual sales.

Sales are centered around Kayamkulam, with Mithesh directly securing orders from stationery shops, supermarkets, and wholesale centers. Although managing credit requests from customers is a challenge, the local market remains strong. Looking ahead, Mithesh aims to double his production and income by installing a second set of machines. This successful model, highlighted in the June 2026 issue of Manorama Sampadyam, demonstrates how determination and a small investment can pave the way for profitable home-based self-employment.

(This story was first published in Sampadyam.)