Dr Sabine Sivadasan, Chairman and Managing Director of Sabine Hospitals, has been conferred the National Fertility Leadership Award 2026 at the National IVF Summit held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The award recognises Dr Sabine's leadership in advancing fertility care and acknowledges the efforts of the Sabine Hospitals team in helping countless couples realise their dream of parenthood.

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Over the years, Sabine Hospitals has earned a reputation for providing fertility treatment that combines clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care. In a statement, the institution said that every success story and every family it helps create serves as a motivation to continue raising standards in reproductive healthcare.

The hospital also reaffirmed its commitment to bringing hope and healing to families across the country and to expanding access to quality fertility services.

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Responding to the honour, Dr Sabine Sivadasan said, “Awards recognise achievement; patients’ smiles define success.”