Citizen Watches India, in collaboration with WatchTime India, hosted an exclusive Collectors & Enthusiasts Evening at the Citizen Flagship Shop in Yusuf Sarai, Green Park, New Delhi. The event brought together distinguished watch collectors, enthusiasts, industry professionals and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) for an evening celebrating horology, craftsmanship and innovation.

Guests explored an extensive range of Citizen and Bulova timepieces, including iconic collections, the latest releases and the brands' signature technologies. The showcase offered attendees an opportunity to experience the watches firsthand while gaining insights into the design philosophy, technical expertise and craftsmanship that define each collection.

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Held in the elegant setting of the Citizen Flagship Shop, the event encouraged meaningful conversations and networking among members of the watch community. Complemented by premium hospitality and curated refreshments, the evening delivered an immersive brand experience, underscoring Citizen Watches India's commitment to engaging collectors and enthusiasts while celebrating a shared passion for fine watchmaking.