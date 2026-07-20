Can a credit card deceive you? Most people believe that as long as they pay their bills on time, they're safe. But that's not always true.

Even if you never miss a payment, you could still end up with a damaged credit score, a rejected loan application, or unexpected charges. Hidden terms, billing practices, and fine print can turn a seemingly harmless credit card into an expensive trap.

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Here are some of the most common credit card pitfalls every cardholder should know.

The 'zombie' card

A 'zombie' card refers to those cards that, despite being officially closed, continue to live on like ghosts, subtly siphoning off money under various pretexts without your knowledge. You only realize you've been hit when a large, unexpected bill arrives or your CIBIL score plummets to rock bottom.

A customer's ordeal

Let's share a customer's personal account. This individual had been using an SBI credit card for 20 years. Confident from having an SBI bank account for over 30 years, they blindly opted for an SBI card. After all, trustworthiness is paramount. However, the customer initially didn't realize that this was merely a deceptive facade.

They're not the same

There's no direct connection between SBI Bank and SBI Card. Legally, they are two distinct entities. One is a public sector bank, and the other is a credit card company. Furthermore, SBI Card was established by SBI in collaboration with GE Capital in 1998. GE has since exited, with the American giant Carlyle Group now serving as the partner. While SBI Bank currently holds the largest stake in the company, the operational separation remains.

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Even after 'closing

Now, to the problem. After many years of use, for personal reasons, our customer cleared the entire outstanding amount in January 2026 and submitted a card closure application. The very next day, an SMS confirmed the termination of card services. A phone call followed, asking why he was closing the card and if he wished to continue. He reiterated his desire to close it for now, and the call ended. The customer deleted the mobile app and considered that chapter entirely closed.

Months later, in July 2026, while checking his CIBIL score for a loan application, he received a shock: his score had plummeted from 840 to 679. Upon investigating, he discovered that money was still owed to SBI Card, which was why his score had dropped.

Trouble from a non-existent card

When he questioned the charge, SBI claimed that ₹55 had remained unpaid on a bill that had been fully settled in August 2025. It also stated that a statement reflecting this balance had been issued in March 2026.

The obvious questions remained unanswered: How could a card that no longer existed generate charges? How could it receive statements? And why was money being demanded for a purchase that had been fully paid off months earlier?

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By then, the original ₹55 had grown to ₹550 through interest and penalty charges.

His ordeal didn't end there. At an SBI branch, he says he was treated like a loan defaulter rather than a customer with an impeccable repayment record. The issue eventually affected his credit profile, led to the rejection of a bank loan, and caused considerable financial loss and reputational damage. Left with no satisfactory resolution, he began preparing to take the matter to the Ombudsman and, if necessary, the consumer courts.

This is the "Zombie Card" trap. A credit card you believe is long gone can suddenly come back to haunt you. The best defence is to preserve every document related to the closure of your credit card. And this is just one of several hidden credit card traps every consumer should know.

The 'lifetime' promise: not always for life

Cards sold with the promise of 'lifetime zero annual charges' might sometimes start imposing fees after just one or two years. Often, the cardholder only becomes aware of this many years down the line. When questioned, the predictable reply might be that the policy has changed. It's best to always be vigilant about this.

Minimum due: A dangerous option

When attempting to pay a bill, the default setting is often 'minimum amount due'. If you unknowingly click this option, the payment will go through, but you'll be charged exorbitant interest on the remaining balance. Consider the customer who owed ₹55 but ended up paying ₹550 in 8 months – extrapolate that, and a ₹50,000 debt could easily balloon to ₹5 lakh.

Auto-debit glitches

Those who have selected auto-pay, please note: if a payment fails due to any technical reason, including those on the bank's end, a late fee will be incurred. Therefore, even with auto-pay enabled, you must keep a close watch on your payments.

EMI offers

Don't fall for the seemingly friendly persuasion to convert somewhat large payments into EMIs. Be aware that these typically come with processing fees and interest.

The interest game

If an amount becomes overdue, don't be surprised if interest is charged not just on that overdue amount but on the entire outstanding balance. This sometimes happens, catching users off guard.

Unsolicited Limit Increases

Don't succumb to the temptation of unsolicited limit increases. Individuals lacking self-control are more likely to escalate their spending, potentially leading to debt.

Complaint portal roadbocks

Most credit card issuers provide an online grievance redressal system and an option to escalate complaints, as required by regulations. However, some customers report encountering repeated technical errors or failed submissions when trying to escalate their complaints online.

Whether caused by genuine technical issues or poor system design, such failures can delay the complaint process and make it harder for customers to pursue their grievances before approaching the Ombudsman or other regulatory authorities. Always keep screenshots and records of any unsuccessful attempts to submit a complaint.