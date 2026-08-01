Commercial LPG prices were cut by ₹192 per 19-kg cylinder on Saturday, offering major relief to hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

Following the revision, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs ₹2,738 in Delhi, down from ₹2,930. In Kerala, the price has been reduced by ₹197.50, bringing the retail price down to ₹2,774.

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The reduction is expected to lower operating costs for hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments, though it remains to be seen whether the benefit will be passed on to consumers through lower menu prices.

However, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by ₹5 per litre. ATF now costs ₹115 per litre from ₹110 per litre, according to state-owned oil marketing companies.

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This marks the second consecutive monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices, after a ₹183.50 cut on July 1. In contrast, the latest ATF revision reverses the reduction of a similar magnitude that was announced last month.

The back-to-back cuts in commercial LPG prices follow a sharp surge triggered by the Middle East conflict. After the crisis erupted in late February, commercial LPG prices had climbed by ₹1,373 per cylinder, rising from ₹1,740.50 in February to a record ₹3,113.50 in June.

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The price of the 5-kg market-priced LPG cylinder was also reduced to ₹762 from ₹808.50.

LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month based on international benchmark rates and foreign exchange fluctuations. Retail prices vary across states due to differences in local taxes such as VAT.

There was no change in domestic LPG prices, with the 14.2-kg household cylinder continuing to cost ₹942. Domestic LPG prices were last revised on June 7, when they were increased by ₹29 per cylinder. Before that, prices had gone up by ₹60 in March following supply disruptions and rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia conflict.

Petrol and diesel prices also remained unchanged. The two fuels were last revised in May, when prices were increased by around ₹7.50 per litre each.