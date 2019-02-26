Hours after air strike, Army tweets Hindi poem

New Delhi: Hours after the Indian Air Force hit terror camps inside Pakistan, the army Tuesday tweeted a Hindi poem which says that "if you are docile and polite before the enemy, he may consider you as a coward, the way Kauravas treated Pandavas".

The poem by Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar' was tweeted by additional director general, Public Information, on its official handle.

Peace overtures, the poem says, is possible only when you are in a powerful position and capable to win.

Combat jets of the Indian Air Force bombed terror camps at multiple locations across the Line of Control on the Pakistani side in a pre-dawn strike on Tuesday, 12 days after the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammed carried, out the Pulwama attack in Kashmir, government sources said.

They said the Mirage 2000 fighter jets pounded JeM terror camps in Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in the well-planned strike, destroying the camps.

India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said Tuesday that a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in the attack. India attacked the biggest JeM camp in Balakot, which was led by JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar's brother-in-law Maulana Yusuf Azhar alias Ustad Ghauri, he said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the operation.

Hours later, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security which was attended by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sitharaman.

The sources said significant damage has been inflicted on the ground on the Pakistani side.

A source indicated that the operation was carried out between 3:50 AM and 4:05 AM.

In Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called an "emergency meeting" at the Foreign Office for consultations, sources said. Qureshi will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after the meeting in which he will discuss the security situation with high-level officials, they said.