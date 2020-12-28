AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passes away

Music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum passed away. She was not well for quite some time and breathed her last in Chennai.

Rahman confirmed the news

Rahman himself took to Twitter and shared a picture of his mother to confirm the news.

Condolences poured in as soon as the music maestro shared the photo. Director Mohan Raja wrote, "Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace (sic)."

Rahman's mother

Kareema Begum was born Kasthuri and changed the name after Rahman changed his from Dilip Kumar.

Rahman was always close to his mother and often remembered her during his stage shows and also while receiving several accolades across the globe.