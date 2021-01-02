COVID-19 vaccine dry run begins: All you need to know

After a COVID-ridden 2020, the hopes of a better New Year lie in the vaccines being developed to fight the pandemic. The first vaccine in India is expected to be available from the third week of January.

There is probably no other pandemic that has brought the whole world to a standstill and demoralised it like COVID. That is why the possibility of a vaccine gives rises to a lot of hope and excitement.

A dry run for COVID-19 vaccination has commenced in all state and union territory administrations on Saturday as a precursor to the actual distribution of the vaccine. The dry run is intended to evaluate the preparedness to distribute the vaccine. Here is all you need to know about the drive:

Who will get it?

The vaccine will be available to all. The distribution will be in phases.

The government has created a list of 30 crore people who are categorised as ‘most vulnerable.’ They will get the vaccine first. COVID frontline workers, police-armed forces, municipal employees, those with severe illness etc are on the priority list.

When will one get it?

Phase 1: Health workers (Government and private sector health workers, including those working in the allopathic, ayurvedic and homeopathic departments, as well as those working in the health department in the railways and municipalities)

Phase 2: Other departments that are at the forefront of the fight against COVID. (This will include employees of the police, revenue and local self-government departments. Priority will also be given to vehicle drivers, bus conductors and employees of business establishments).

Phase 3: Those aged over 60 years (The health department has compiled a list of those aged over 60)

Phase 4: Those aged between 50-60 years (The list of such people will be prepared with the help of local bodies)

Phase 5: Those under 50 years of age. (Those with other health problems in the age group will be given priority; everyone else will be included after that)

Registration

The distribution of vaccine will be through a registration process. Details such as name, phone number, the place of work, etc, are collected during the registration process.

The registration of those to be covered in the remaining stages will also be completed in a similar manner. The guidelines for the registration and distribution are expected to be issued in the next few days.

Those registered will get two doses of the vaccine. After vaccination, a QR-coded certificate is given.

The distribution

The vaccine will be given through the assigned centres from 9 am to 5 pm. The distribution will be limited to a maximum of 100 people a day per centre.

The vaccine will be administered through an injection. It is expected that each person will be given two doses of the vaccine.

There will be a team of five people, including a doctor, at all the centres to distribute the vaccine.

The district collectors will ensure coordination among the various departments for vaccine distribution.

Is the vaccine available outside this system?

No. As of now, the vaccine will be provided only through the government network. The SII intends to provide the vaccine in the open market by April. For this, the SII would need the special permission of the government.

Vaccine brands

As of now, the SII’s Covishield is the only vaccine available. The government may allow other vaccines too in due course.

Can those affected with COVD take the vaccine?

No. those with COVID or exhibiting symptoms cannot take the vaccine. The vaccine may be taken after two weeks of getting cured.

Is the vaccine mandatory?

No citizen is under any compilation to take the vaccine. The government but insists that the vaccine is the best way to resist COVID-19. The Centre urges those who had a bout of COVID also to get the vaccine.

Those with severe illnesses

Those with severe illnesses can also take the vaccine. Health authorities say those with cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure can safely take the vaccine.

For children

As of now, vaccine experiments have not been conducted for children. So, only those above 18 need to take the vaccine.

Side effects, consequences

Some people may have body ache, inflammation, and fever. The vaccine centres have observation facilities. For emergency, contact the toll-free numbers: 1075, 104.

Supply logistics

The vaccine is being taken across the country on planes. The vials are stored in large cold boxes. In Kerala, master storage facilities have been set up in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. From here, it will be taken to district vaccine centres in insulated vans. At these centres, the vaccine will be stored in vac-in coolers and ice-line refrigerators. Hospitals too would have refrigeration facilities. The temperature should be maintained between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, from production till administering.

Vaccination centres

The vaccination centre would have three rooms. It is mandatory that those who enter through one door should exit through another designated path. There will be a waiting place where the vaccination officer verifies the message on the mobile phone of the vaccine-receiver and cross-checks it with the register entry. The officer will also see the identity card. The receiver is then sent to another room where the ‘vaccinator’ officer will administer the vaccine. The vaccinator officer will either be a doctor or a trained nurse. This room will have one table, two chairs, two vaccine storage carrier, vial opener, syringe, mask, and sanitiser. At least 14 lakh syringes have been kept ready. After getting vaccinated, the person is sent to an observation room. One should wait there for 30 minutes as part of an observation. The room will have chairs, drinking water and a washroom.

Messages on mobile phones

Those who have registered for vaccination will get a message on their mobile phones. The message will have the date, time, and place of vaccination. One should carry a valid id proof to the vaccination centre.