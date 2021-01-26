At 9K, India's lowest COVID-19 spike in 7 months

New Delhi: India on Tuesday recorded 9,102 fresh cases of coronavirus infections in last 24 hours, less than 10,000 cases for the first time in almost seven months, increasing the overall tally to 1,06,76,838, health officials said.

For the past 19 days, the country has been recording less than 20,000 daily new infections. Also, the death toll remained below 300-mark for the past 29 days.

On January 19, India had reported 10,064 new coronavirus infections, and 9,633 cases on June 3 last year.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said there were 117 fresh deaths taking the overall toll to 1,53,587.

As per the Ministry's data, 1,03,45,985 people have recovered so far and currently, there are 1,77,266 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 96.83 per cent, while the fatality rate at 1.73 per cent.

About 80 per cent of the daily new cases are reported from eight states – Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

The nationwide immunisation drive began across the country on January 16, with approval of two Covid vaccines in the country. As many as 20,23,809 beneficiaries have received the first dose of Covid vaccine in the first phase so far.