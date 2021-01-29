Blast in Delhi just days after Republic Day; no injuries

New Delhi: A low-intensity blast rocked the national capital on Friday, just days after the country celebrated its 72nd Republic Day.

The incident occurred outside the Israeli embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, two kilometres away from where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior members of the government had gathered for the Beating the Retreat ceremony.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Some cars were damaged in the blast.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official said.