Owner of SUV abandoned with explosives near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead

Mumbai: In an intriguing development, police have recovered the body of a Thane-based businessman whose stolen SUV with 20 gelatin sticks was found parked near 'Antilia,' the iconic home of Reliance Industries Ltd. Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The body of Mansukh Hiren, who had reported his Mahindra Scorpio SUV as stolen from north-east Mumbai earlier, was fished out of the marshes adjacent to the Thane Creek near Mumbra town.

Mansukh, around 45 years old, had gone missing on Thursday night.

Police said Mansukh's Scorpio had been stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18.

Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Mansukh's statement in the case. Mansukh, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

On Friday afternoon his family members approached Naupada Police Station in Thane saying he had gone missing.

Tentatively suspecting it to be a suicide, the Naupada Police has registered an accident death report and is investigating the matter.

The suspiciously parked SUV, which belonged to the deceased Hiren, was apparently left there in the wee hours of February 25 and was detected only after around 12 hours by some locals who alerted the Mumbai Police.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said the death of a prime witness showed that something was fishy.

"I reiterate the demand that the case be handed over to the NIA," the BJP leader said.

(with inputs from PTI and IANS)