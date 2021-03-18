Keralite nurse, looking for job, raped in Noida; accused arrested

Noida: The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a man here for allegedly raping a 23-year-old nurse, who hails from Kerala, on February 6 in Noida, news agency PTI reported.

The accused, who was held from his home in the morning, also hails from Kerala and is a mutual friend of the complainant.

The complainant had approached the local Sector 24 police station on Wednesday following which an FIR was lodged and the accused arrested.

According to the woman, she knew the accused through a mutual friend and was assured help in facilitating a job.

She reached the home of the accused on February 6 after she was told of a job interview there. She had raised doubt about the interview at home, but the accused had told her his family would be at home and so she need not worry, a local police officer told PTI.

However, when she reached the house of the accused, there was no one else except him and he told her that his wife had gone out for some work and would be back soon.

Next she remembered is taking a glass of juice offered by the accused after which she lost consciousness and woke up in the middle of the night at his house to realise that she had been raped, the woman said in her complaint.

It was not clear yet why the complainant took so much time to approach the police, the official said, adding that the FIR was lodged immediately on Wednesday and the accused held Thursday morning.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 328 (causing hurt by poison), the police said, adding the accused was produced in a court here which has remanded him in judicial custody.