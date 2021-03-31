Vaccination for those aged 45 and above to begin tomorrow

New Delhi: Vaccination against Coronavirus for those aged 45 and above will begin in the country on Thursday.

According to the census, 20.68 crore people fall in the age group of 45 to 59 in India. Of the seven crore people with comorbidities in this age group, 70 lakh have received the vaccine. The cumulative number of people that have been administered the vaccine crossed 6.24 crore on Tuesday.

The priority age limit for receiving vaccination was reduced to 45 after it was found that those aged above 45 constituted 88 per cent of the total COVID deaths.

On average, 10 lakh people are being vaccinated daily, though the number has touched almost 30 lakh on some days. Considering the daily average, experts believe that it may take seven to eight months to vaccinate all above 45.

The Union Ministry of Health is aiming at ramping up the daily vaccination jabs to 50 lakh. The capability of the Co-Win portal has also been augmented to handle one crore registrations a day.

How to register



Advance registration for COVID vaccination can be done through the Co-Win portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Sethu app. Those preferring to walk-in may visit the nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and register their names. Identity proof is mandatory.

