All above 18 can register for COVID vaccine from Saturday | Know how

New Delhi: All above 18, now eligible for vaccination from May 1, can register for COVID vaccine shot from Saturday (April 24) on the CoWin platform.

According to Manorama News, the registrations will be opened in the next 48 hours on the CoWin platform (https://www.cowin.gov.in/).

India marked a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, reporting 314,835 new daily cases, the highest one-day tally anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere raised new fears about the ability of health services to cope.

India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to the latest health ministry data.

According to the new vaccine rules, states and private entities can buy vaccines directly for inoculations. However, the Centre will continue to vaccinate those declared eligible so far - frontline workers, health workers and those above 45.

Apart from Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik will soon be used. On Wednesday, Serum Institute of India (SII) said its vaccine would be sold at Rs 400 to states and at Rs 600 to private hospitals.

Watch this video to know the registration steps:

You have to furnish basic details about you as recorded in a photo identity card. You can expect an OTP (one-time password) check to prove authenticity. You would be able to see the list of vaccination centres and the time slots available. Vaccination is free of cost in government hospitals in Kerala. At present, many private hospitals in the state also offers vaccination at Rs 250. However, the price may change by May 1 with SII announcing the new price on Wednesday.

You can book an appointment at any of these centres. When you register, you create an account. You can register four persons with a single mobile phone number but you have to fill in identity card numbers for each one of them.

You can make changes in the registration data or appointment details until the time of vaccination. Once the registration is completed, you will be given a token that can be downloaded. You will also receive a text message on the registered mobile phone number. When you book for the first doze of vaccination, you will also be given an appointment for the second doze.

Be sure to carry your Aadhaar card or any other photo-affixed recognized identity card. If you have any underlying conditions, you have to submit at the vaccination centre a co-morbidity certificate signed by a recognized doctor. The onus is on the patients to prove that they are in need of the vaccine because they are in the risk group. The risk group includes heart patients and those with cancer, kidney and liver ailments, diabetes, stroke, sickle cell anaemia and thalassemia.

If you have any further doubts, call Disha helpline 1056.

Process for registration through Aarogya Setu app:

• Open the Aarogya Setu app. Click on CoWIN tab on the home screen.

• Select Vaccination Registration. Enter Phone Number. Enter OTP.

• Click on Verify. You will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page.

• Follow steps listed in the 'Process for registration through CoWIN portal' guide.

• Each citizen has to take two shots of the vaccine. The CoWIN portal says the second dose of Covaxin should be taken between 28 days to 42 days after the first dose. The second dose of Covishield should be taken between 28 days to 56 days after the first dose.

Vaccine registration guide: