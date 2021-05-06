Actor Pandu passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Chennai: Popular Tamil actor Pandu passed away here on Thursday. He was 74.

Pandu and his wife Kumudha had tested positive for Covid-19 recently and were getting treatment at a private hospital in Chennai. It is said that he had stopped responding to the treatment.

His wife continues to be in the ICU.

Pandu-Kumudha are parents to three sons- Prabhu, Panchu and Pintu.

Pandu is well known for his cameo role in Ajith Kumar-starrer 'Kadhal Kottai' and as a police officer in Vijay-starrer 'Ghilli'. He was last seen in 'Indha Nilai Maarum', which had Ashwin Kumar, Ramkumar and Nivedhithaa Sathish in the lead roles.

Apart from acting, Pandu was also running a company called Capital Letters and designed nameboards of many leading film personalities' residences and offices. He is known to have designed the 'Twin Leaves' party logo for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).