India logs over 1 lakh Covid cases, lowest spike since April 5

India on Monday logged 1,00,636 new Covid infections in 24 hours, 13,824 cases less than Sunday. This is also the lowest spike since April 5 when the country saw a rise of 96,982 cases in a day. During the same time span, 2,427 more people succumbed to the pandemic, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said.

On Sunday (June 6), India had reported 1,14,460 cases, lowest spike since April 6.

India's overall tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,89,09,975 with 14,01,609 active cases and 3,49,186 deaths so far.

Over the last few days, India's fresh Covid cases have seen downward trend, maintaining over one lakh infections every 24 hours, while the deaths have also remained below the 3,000 mark. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

In the last three weeks, India has recorded over 90,000 deaths. India registered record fatalities due to COVID-19 on May 21 with 4,529 deaths -- the highest from Covid infection in any country in a day since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019. It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,74,399 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,71,59,180 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 23,27,86,482 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 13,90,916 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 36,63,34,111 samples have been tested up to June 6 for COVID-19. Of these 15,87,589 samples were tested on Sunday.