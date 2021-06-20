Sedition row: Ayesha Sulthana quizzed by Kavaratti police

Kochi: Filmmaker Ayesha Sulthana, booked for sedition in Lakshadweep, on Sunday appeared before the Kavaratti police in connection with the case.

She reached the Kavaratti police headquarters at 4pm and was allowed to leave at 7:15pm after questioning.

In a video message to reporters, Sulthana said the police were cooperative and she had been directed to stay on the islands for 3-4 days.

The complaint was registered by Lakshadweep BJP unit president Abdul Khader following the TV channel debate on June 7, where she had alleged that the 'Centre used biological weapons for the spread of Covid in Lakshadweep', which according to the complainant is anti-national.

Following this action by Khader, several BJP leaders and workers on the island have resigned from the party.

In a relief to Sulthana, the Kerala High Court had on Thursday granted her interim anticipatory bail for a week, while reserving orders on her advance bail plea.

It had directed her to comply with the notice issued by the Kavaratti police to appear before them for interrogation on June 20 in connection with the sedition case.

Sulthana hails from Chelath Island in Lakshadweep, and is based in Kochi in Kerala. Besides being a model, she has worked in numerous films in Malayalam.

Ever since the new administrator Praful Khoda Patel took charge, the Congress and the ruling Left in Kerala have been up in arms and have alleged that Patel is trying to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda in the otherwise calm and peaceful island.

The Kerala Assembly on May 31, 2021 passed a unanimous resolution demanding the removal of Patel.