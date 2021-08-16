Afghan airspace closed, Air India says can't operate flight from Kabul

New Delhi: No flights can operate from Kabul airport now as the airspace has been closed, officials said. That means no aircraft can also land there.

An Air India aircraft tasked to fly to Afghanistan to bring out people will no longer be able to go there, sources said. A NOTAM or notice to airmen has been issued to say Kabul airspace has been closed.

Earlier, the national carrier had scheduled to operate a Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight post-Monday noon. The service was planned as to keep the air link between India and Afghanistan open despite the deteriorating security situation in the latter country. The flight was originally scheduled to depart at 8.30 am. However, it was later rescheduled to operate at 12.30 pm.

It was a crucial service to evacuate Indians from the capital of war-torn Afghanistan which saw Taliban cease power over much of the country.

On Sunday evening, an Air India flight with 129 passengers from Kabul landed in Delhi. The AI 244 had taken off at 6.06 pm on Sunday from the Kabul airport, even as the Taliban reached the Afghan capital and were on the verge of taking power.

Chaos in Kabul airport

On Monday, the US troops were forced to fire warning shots at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to prevent crowds of desperate citizens running to board planes as the Taliban took over the Afghan capital city.

"The crowd was out of control. The firing was only done to defuse the chaos," an official was quoted as saying.

Gunfire could be heard in several videos on social media. The desperate scenes include crowds hovering around jets and clambering up staircases.

US troops are in charge at the airport, where they are reportedly prioritising the evacuation of the American Embassy staff on military flights.

The US earlier said that it had evacuated all of its embassy staff to the airport.

There was chaos and confusion at the Kabul airport as thousands of Afghans crowded the tarmac trying to catch a flight out of Afghanistan.

"I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air," a witness told a news wire.

Several videos have emerged of people running onto the airport runways and trying to board flights.

There are reports that US flights carrying diplomatic staff out of the country are being prioritised, causing anger and leading to more chaos and confusion.

The situation in Afghanistan worsened further on Sunday, as Kabul was reportedly taken over by the Taliban. Further, President Ashraf Ghani along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President Fazel Mahmood Fazli left Afghanistan for Tajikistan.

Some lawmakers have also fled to Islamabad, including Speaker of Afghan Parliament, Mir Rahman Rahmani, Younus Qanuni, Muhammad Muhaqeq, Karim Khalili, Ahmad Wali Masoud, and Ahmad Zia Masoud, Afghan media reported.

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in a video clip said that Ghani left Afghanistan.

(With IANS inputs)