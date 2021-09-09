India records 43,263 new COVID cases, 338 deaths

PTI
Published: September 09, 2021 10:21 AM IST
A health workers prepares Covid-19 vaccine dose to administer to Nandanam Government Arts College, students and teachers during the special vaccination camp for students above 18 years old, in Chennai, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. PTI

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 43,263  new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,39,981, while the active cases increased to 3,93,614, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,749  with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases increased to 3,93,614 comprising 1.19 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23.

