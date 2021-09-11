Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigns

PTI
Published: September 11, 2021 04:00 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, over a year before the state goes to polls.

Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. Rupani (65) was sworn in as chief minister his second stint as CM - in December 2017.

I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat, Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter. I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party, Rupani said.

RELATED ARTICLES

(to be updated)

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout