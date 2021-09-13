Grinder and mixie distribution offer to give a boost to vaccination drive in Tamil Nadu

Our Correspondent
Published: September 13, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Kumaly: It's vaccination with extra benefits in Tamil Nadu. The state government has announced awards to panchayat presidents achieving 100% vaccination in their local bodies. Lured by the offer, panchayat presidents are now offering sops to citizens, attracting them to centres administering vaccines against COVID-19.

Tiffin boxes for the first 100 people getting vaccinated, grinder and mixie through lucky draws, which also offer mobile phones as consolation prizes, the list goes on.

As part of a mega vaccination drive held on Sunday, Tamil Nadu conducted 450 inoculation camps in Theni district alone. The State is targeting to win the total vaccinated tag within a week.

