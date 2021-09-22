AIMIM chief Owaisi's Delhi residence vandalised, five held

New Delhi: Five people were on Tuesday detained for allegedly vandalising the Delhi residence of AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the police said.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. when members of Hindu Sena were staging a protest outside Owaisi's house, located adjacent to the Election Commission headquarters on the Ashoka Road.

DCP, New Delhi, Deepak Yadav told IANS that they have detained five people and an FIR under relevant sections was registered against them.

The protesters shattered a lamp atop the main gate and the nameplate of the parliamentarian. The white pieces of the lamp could be seen strewn across the road.

Hindu Sena national President Vishnu Gupta told IANS that he was not aware of the incident and came to know about it through multiple media reports and other sources.

He confirmed that some workers of his outfit went to protest there.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has been constantly making anti-Hindu statements and workers might have been feeling agitated due to this," Gupta said adding, however, one should not adopt unlawful ways to register their protest.

Owaisi, meanwhile, in a series of tweets came down heavily on the present dispensation.

"My Delhi residence was vandalised today by radicalised goons. Their cowardice is well known & as usual they came in a mob, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they pelted stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed," he posted on Twitter.

The AIMIM chief alleged the caretaker of his house was assaulted.

"The mob shouted communal slogans and threatened to kill me. Raju's (caretaker's) grandkids are living in fear now. Raju has filed a complaint with police. Hope action will be taken," he wrote.

Owaisi said that this is third incident when his residence, which lies in a high security area, has been vandalised by 'miscreants'.

Calling the people who attacked his house as 'thugs', Owaisi said he won't stop his fight for justice and such incidents do not scare him.