Mask won't hide you! Central govt developing facial recognition system

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry is developing a facial recognition system that can identify even those wearing masks.

The attempt to develop a software system that can identify criminals, missing persons and unidentified dead bodies were started over two years ago.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) had released a new tender the other day in this regard. The new tender stipulates that the system should be able to identify those who have worn masks and those who have made alterations to the face through plastic surgery. It should also be able to identify the changes due to factors such as age, make-up, beard, hairstyle, and use of spectacles.

The project is worth Rs 20 crore, but the central government's move has been criticised as a violation of privacy.

What is the project?



Facial recognition, a type of biometric security, is a method of identifying or confirming an individual's identity using their face. Facial (or face) recognition technology is capable of identifying or verifying a subject through an image, video or any audiovisual element of his face. Generally, this identification is used to access an application, system or service.



The project's main objective is to find criminals by comparing a photo, video or digital sketch related to a crime with the criminal database across the country with the help of the software. This can be achieved by digitally mapping the facial features.

Instead of installing new CCTV cameras, the project will operate with the current surveillance systems such as the Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS). Currently, the software application will have to process 1.5 crore pictures. This would be gradually increased to 5 crores, as per the tender.

Tenders were called twice before to develop similar software.

Who will have access?



All police stations in the country will be able to access the centralised application, which will be hosted at the NCRB's data centre.



The stations can also upload photographs and information to the common system. The central and state law-enforcement agencies are also authorised to access the face recognition system.