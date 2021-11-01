Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here was discharged on Sunday, hospital sources said.

Singh was admitted to the hospital on October 13 after feeling weak following a fever.

The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted in a private ward at the Cardio-Neuro Centre and was treated by a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik.

Manmohan Singh's wife, Gursharan Kaur issued a statement on Monday. "My family and I are pleased to inform all our friends and well wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh has come home from the hospital and is recovering from his bout of dengue fever. On this occasion, we would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-herted support and hard work for his speedy recovery," wrote Gursharan Kaur.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had visited the hospital to meet Manmohan Singh.