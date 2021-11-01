India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070: PM Modi at COP26

Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India is the only country that is delivering in "letter and spirit" the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, Modi said at the UN COP26 underway at Glasgow, spelling out the target for the first time.

The pledge was among five commitments by Modi at the conference. He also said that India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and also meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

Modi also said that India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030 and the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 per cent.

Representing India at the High-Level Segment for Heads of States and Government Modi said that India is working very hard on tackling climate change related issues.

Calling for lifestyle changes, Modi said that environmentally conscious lifestyle choices can go a long way in tackling climate change. He urged to make 'Lifestyle for Environment' a global mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

The prime minister reiterated that developed nations must fulfil the promised USD 1 trillion as climate finance, saying this should be tracked the same way as climate mitigation.

"India expects developed countries to make USD 1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible. As we track the progress of climate mitigation, we must also track climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure is put on those countries that have not lived up to their climate finance commitments, Modi said.

Modi was warmly greeted by his British counterpart Boris Johnson upon his arrival at the Scottish Exhibition Centre.

Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome, was received by Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Prime Minister Modi was then seen interacting animatedly with Johnson and Guterres with his arms around their shoulders. The three leaders had also attended the G20 Summit in Italy which concluded on Sunday.

Later, Johnson opened the climate summit, warning that two degrees more to global temperatures will jeopardise food supplies, three degrees more will bring more wildfires and cyclones, while four degrees and "we say goodbye to whole cities".

He made the comparison between world leaders and James Bond, saying that the fictional secret agent often ends his films fighting to stop a force from ending the world.

"The tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real," he warned.