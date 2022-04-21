Top LeT commander killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

PTI
Published: April 21, 2022 12:16 PM IST

Srinagar: A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Yousuf Lattoo, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Three soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides, they said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

RELATED ARTICLES

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"Top LeT terrorist Commander Yousuf Kantroo has been killed in the Baramulla encounter," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said.

He said Kantroo was involved in several killings of civilians and security personnel.

"Kantroo was also involved in the recent killing of a special police officer and his brother, a soldier and a civilian in Budgam district," the IGP said, adding that the LeT commander's killing is "a big success for us".

In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers sustained minor injuries, Kumar had said in a tweet earlier.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered, the police said.

MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout