Man chops off wife's hand to stop her from taking govt job in Kolkata

Kolkata: A man in West Bengal on Monday chopped off his wife's hand from the wrist to prevent her from taking a nursing job at a government hospital.

The husband in question is Sher Mohammad, a resident of Ketugram in East Burdwan district, and the victim is Renu Khatun. Though he went on to admit his wife at a local hospital immediately, Sher concealed the severed body part at his residence to ensure the doctors won't be able to reattach it.

After admitting his wife, Sher fled the hospital and soon after that, his family members too went into hiding.

Local residents told the police that Renu was undergoing nursing training and was working as an assistant in a private hospital at the nearby industrial township of Durgapur.

Recently, she received the appointment letter to join the government hospital, which supposedly irritated Sher.

According to local residents, since Sher himself was unemployed, he feared that his wife would abandon him if she got a government job. There were frequent quarrels between the couple on this count, as Sher insisted that she not accept the job. However, Renu did not heed.

Finally, on Monday, Sher resorted to this drastic act. Ripon Sekh, Renu's elder brother, told mediapersons: “Ever since my sister got the state government's appointment letter, Sher had been insisting that she reject it. However, Renu always dreamt of pursuing a nursing career and she refused. We never knew Sher's insecurity would take such a tragic turn."