Kallakurichi violence: Two teachers held for student's suicide

Kallakurichi (TN): Two teachers of a school near here were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a girl student, police said.

In all, 329 persons have been held so far and they are being questioned for their involvement in violent acts on July 17, they said.

The Madras High Court, meanwhile, directed the state police chief C Sylendra Babu to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them. It also ordered a re-postmortem on the body of a 17-year old girl, whose death had sparked off the violence.

But a plea from the victim's father to include a doctor of his choice to participate in re-postmortem was turned down by the court.

On Sunday, 70 people were arrested for violence and two men and a woman holding senior positions in the school management were held in connection with the girl's death.

The two teachers teaching Mathematics and Chemistry face allegations from the dead girl's family and it includes torturing their child over her studies. Both of them were arrested.

A 17-year old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from here, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises.

Kallakurichi is about 260 km from Chennai and is near Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, was suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor.

Reportedly, a post-mortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe and following violence on July 17, the matter was transferred to the CB-CID.

The girl student's parents, relatives and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur, off Veppur in Cuddalore district, held back-to-back protests raising suspicions in connection with her death and sought justice.

The protests were held in both Kallakurichi and Cuddalore Districts.

Blaming the school authorities and seeking action against them they held a protest here on July 16 for the fourth successive day. The protest on Sunday turned violent. The agitators had demanded probe by an independent investigating agency and arrest of those responsible for the girl's death.