Heavy rain: 9 killed after house collapses in UP's Lucknow

Agencies
Published: September 16, 2022 11:21 AM IST
Debris lies on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow, Friday, September 16, 2022. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: At least nine people were killed and two seriously injured after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy rains, police said on Friday.

One person was pulled out alive from the debris, they said.

"Some labourers were living in huts outside an Army enclave in the Dilkusha area. Owing to heavy overnight rains, the boundary wall of the Army enclave collapsed," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Piyush Mordia told PTI.

The injured have been admitted to the Civil hospital.

The deceased include three men, three women and three children.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar reached the accident site and supervised relief operations.

