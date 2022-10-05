Operation Chakra: CBI raids 115 locations in bid to nab cyber criminals

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday launched Operation Chakra in coordination with Interpol, FBI and police forces of multiple countries against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes, carrying out searches at 115 locations with police forces in multiple states, officials said.

The CBI has registered 11 cases against cyber criminals involved in financial fraud using the internet and the agency conducted searches at 87 locations while 28 locations were raided by the state police forces, they said.

"The operation intends to dismantle the infrastructure of these international cybercrime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice. India's fight against transnational organized cybercrime has thus achieved a major milestone," a statement from the agency said.

Police Forces of eight States and Union Territories including Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, and Haryana participated in the operation, CBI said in a statement.

"Searches are being conducted at around 115 locations. Of these, CBI is conducting searches in 11 cases at about 87 locations spread across 16 States while other State/Union Territory Police are conducting at around 28 locations," it said.

The agencies have seized Rs 1.8 crore (approx) in cash and 1.5 kg gold. Bank accounts with an amount of around Rs 1.89 crore have been frozen in Karnataka, the statement said.

"Huge digital evidence including mobiles, laptops, etc. have also been recovered," the spokesperson said.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted, they said.

The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said. The action has taken place in coordination with Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Australian Federal Police, the statement said.