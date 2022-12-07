HC closes contempt proceedings as Vizhinjam protestors suspend agitation

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed the contempt case alleging the intentional disobedience of an order that provided police protection to the workers of Adani Vizhinjam Port for free access to the construction site proceedings against anti-port protesters at Vizhinjam after agitators suspended their protest, reports Live Law.

When the matter was taken up today, the counsel representing the State submitted before the bench of Justice Anu Sivaraman that the protest has been called off. The protesters also submitted that they would remove the tent, erected on the road leading to the port site, today itself.

Earlier, the court had said that the protest could be held peacefully without causing any hindrance to the site and without trespassing into the area. The contempt plea alleged that the protestors obstructed the work at the port despite the court order for police protection at the project site.

The plea seeking police protection has been posted for Monday.