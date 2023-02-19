Meghalaya BJP chief says he eats beef and the party has no problem with it

BJP's Meghalaya state president, Ernest Mawrie, has claimed that he eats beef and the party has no problem with it. Mawrie made the comment in an interview given to the news agency, IANS.

“It has been nine years since the BJP came to power at the Centre, and we have not seen any Church under attack. There is no restriction being put on consuming beef too. I eat beef and I am in BJP, there is absolutely no problem with this,” Mawrie said.

Meghalaya will hold its assembly polls on February 27 and Mawrie has claimed that the BJP will triumph. The counting will take place on March 2.

Meghalaya is governed by the National People's Party. Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, is the chief minister.

Mawrie said the BJP has not forged an alliance with the NPP. “We are fighting on our own, and they are also fighting on their individual strengths.”