Travel agent issues fake visa papers, more than 700 Indian students face deportation from Canada

Chandigarh: Jalandhar police on Thursday said they have located the office of the travel agent who allegedly issued fake documents to more than 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada.



The police said the office is located near the city bus depot but it has remained closed for six months.

They said they are verifying other details but are yet to receive any complaint in this matter.

Some media reports have said that more than 700 Indian students are facing deportation from Canada due to submission of fake documents issued by a Jalandhar-based travel agent.

The students had gone to Canada in 2018-19 on a study visa but the fraud came to light after they applied for permanent residency (PR) in the North American country recently.

While examining their documents, the Canadian authorities found the 'admission offer letters' to educational institutes to be fake and the Canadian Border Security Agency issued deportation letters to them.

The reports said the travel agent had charged more than Rs 16 lakh per student for his services.

"We have not yet got any complaint in this regard. But still we are verifying, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vatsala Gupta told reporters.

She said the office of the travel agent has remained shut for the past six months.

We are still verifying and whenever we receive any complaint, we will take action, she added.

Notably, many students from Punjab aspire to go to Canada for higher education and settle there.