Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tenders unconditional apology in Delhi HC

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Monday tendered an unconditional apology in Delhi High Court in connection with a criminal contempt case over his alleged remarks against a judge of the court.



Accepting his apology, a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Vikas Mahajan discharged the film director of the contempt charge and cautioned him to remain careful in the future.

"In view of the circumstances that Vivek Agnihotri stated that he has the utmost respect for the institution of the judiciary and did not intend to wilfully offend the majesty of this court, the notice to show cause issued to him is hereby recalled. Vivek Agnihotri stands discharged as the alleged contemnor," the bench said.

Agnihotri appeared before the court in pursuance of its earlier direction.

In 2018, the filmmaker had put out tweets alleging bias against Justice S Muralidhar, who was then a judge of the Delhi High Court and is currently the chief justice of the Orissa High Court, as he had released rights activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

Subsequently, contempt of court proceedings were initiated against Agnihotri and others by the high court.

On December 6 last year, the court asked the filmmaker to "show remorse in person" after he tendered an unconditional apology through an affidavit.

"We are asking him (Agnihotri) to remain present because he is the alleged contemnor. Does he have any difficulty in appearing before this court? He has to be present and show remorse in person," the court had said.

The court had initiated the contempt proceedings in the present case on its own after receiving a letter from senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao.

(With inputs from PTI)